Naidu, wife to observe fast today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA /RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will stage a hunger strike in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison, where he is lodged following his arrest in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) case, on Monday to protest against the ‘unconstitutional’ rule of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari will also go on fast in Rajamahendravaram on Gandhi Jayanti, resenting the ‘illegal’ arrest of the former CM. Their son Lokesh, who is camping in Delhi, will also observe fast at the residence of TDP MP K Ravindra Kumar.

In a statement on Sunday, TDP State chief K Atchannaidu said, “Naidu will go on fast in the prison against the autocratic rule of Jagan and the manner in which democracy is being undermined in Andhra Pradesh, to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. TDP activists will also observe fast from 10 am to 5 pm, expressing their solidarity to Naidu, after paying tributes to the Father of the Nation.”

Meanwhile, the proposed day-long fast of Naidu in the Central Prison will be closely observed by the jail authorities. Any prison inmate resorting to hunger strike or refusing to take food is a violation of the Prison Manual/Rules. Central Prison Superintendent Rahul said, “We have not received any intimation pertaining to Naidu’s fast.”

According to the Prison Rules 1979, prisoners who go on hunger strike, should be warned that no redressal of any grievance will be allowed as long as fast continues and they are liable to any punishment or prosecution under Section 52 of the Prisons Act.

The usual concession in the matter of interviews and letters shall be withdrawn to the prisoners, who are on hunger strike. Prison Rule 302 clearly states how to treat the prisoners if they undergo hunger strike. Rahul hinted at initiating action if any inmate undertakes fast. However, the prison authorities have made arrangements to conduct medical tests, if Naidu observes fast.

East Godavari Collector K Madhavi Latha and District Sessions Court Judge G Sunitha are scheduled to visit the Central Prison on Monday to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

VIJAYAWADA /RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will stage a hunger strike in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison, where he is lodged following his arrest in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) case, on Monday to protest against the ‘unconstitutional’ rule of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari will also go on fast in Rajamahendravaram on Gandhi Jayanti, resenting the ‘illegal’ arrest of the former CM. Their son Lokesh, who is camping in Delhi, will also observe fast at the residence of TDP MP K Ravindra Kumar. In a statement on Sunday, TDP State chief K Atchannaidu said, “Naidu will go on fast in the prison against the autocratic rule of Jagan and the manner in which democracy is being undermined in Andhra Pradesh, to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. TDP activists will also observe fast from 10 am to 5 pm, expressing their solidarity to Naidu, after paying tributes to the Father of the Nation.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, the proposed day-long fast of Naidu in the Central Prison will be closely observed by the jail authorities. Any prison inmate resorting to hunger strike or refusing to take food is a violation of the Prison Manual/Rules. Central Prison Superintendent Rahul said, “We have not received any intimation pertaining to Naidu’s fast.” According to the Prison Rules 1979, prisoners who go on hunger strike, should be warned that no redressal of any grievance will be allowed as long as fast continues and they are liable to any punishment or prosecution under Section 52 of the Prisons Act. The usual concession in the matter of interviews and letters shall be withdrawn to the prisoners, who are on hunger strike. Prison Rule 302 clearly states how to treat the prisoners if they undergo hunger strike. Rahul hinted at initiating action if any inmate undertakes fast. However, the prison authorities have made arrangements to conduct medical tests, if Naidu observes fast. East Godavari Collector K Madhavi Latha and District Sessions Court Judge G Sunitha are scheduled to visit the Central Prison on Monday to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.