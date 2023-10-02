No invoices for materials at skill centres, says Minister Kakani

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that TDP leaders have been publicising the arrest of Naidu as illegal with the support of a section of media with fake evidence and informed that it is the responsibility of YSRC to reveal the facts to public in the skill development scam.

Interacting with mediapersons at the YSRC district office in Nellore city on Sunday, he explained that there were no invoices for the materials purchased in all the 42 skill development centres set up during the TDP regime.

A group of TDP leaders who visited a skill development centre in Audisankara Engineering College, observed the equipment and announced that it was set up at a cost of Rs 10 crore. However, the management of the college informed that they had only received Rs 2 crore worth equipment.

Now, the TDP leaders have to respond on the allocation of funds for the skill development centre in Audisankara College during the previous regime,” he said.

NELLORE: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that TDP leaders have been publicising the arrest of Naidu as illegal with the support of a section of media with fake evidence and informed that it is the responsibility of YSRC to reveal the facts to public in the skill development scam. Interacting with mediapersons at the YSRC district office in Nellore city on Sunday, he explained that there were no invoices for the materials purchased in all the 42 skill development centres set up during the TDP regime. A group of TDP leaders who visited a skill development centre in Audisankara Engineering College, observed the equipment and announced that it was set up at a cost of Rs 10 crore. However, the management of the college informed that they had only received Rs 2 crore worth equipment.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Now, the TDP leaders have to respond on the allocation of funds for the skill development centre in Audisankara College during the previous regime,” he said.