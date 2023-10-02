Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ongole boy youngest to scale Mount Ararat

The eight-year-old, a native of Ongole and currently residing in Muscat, Oman, was accompanied by his mother, V Anuradha, in climbing 4,200 m to reach second base camp of the peak.  

Published: 02nd October 2023 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2023 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Mount Ararat. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Akshaj Udaiwal, a Class 3 student, became the youngest person in the world to scale Mount Ararat in Turkey. The eight-year-old, a native of Ongole and currently residing in Muscat, Oman, was accompanied by his mother, V Anuradha, in climbing 4,200 m to reach second base camp of the peak.  

His grandfather Velagapudi Venkata Ramana, a retired AP Transco superintending engineer, explained that Akshaj’s great will power enabled him to scale the mountain even as the temperature dropped to below -5 °C amid strong winds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akshaj Udaiwal youngest Mount Ararat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp