Andhra, Telangana farmers show interest in Bamboo cultivation

VIJAYAWADA: With Bamboo being made a horticulture crop and an anchoring unit being set by the concerned department last year in the State, many farmers have turned to cultivating the crop. As of now, Bamboo has been cultivated in around 200 acres of land in both the Telugu states as more farmers have been showing interest to grow it.

Speaking to TNIE, MVS Nagi Reddy, Andhra Pradesh State Agriculture Mission (APSAM) vice-chairman, who was instrumental in having bamboo brought under horticulture so the farmers can cultivate it as an alternative crop in part of their lands to augment their income, said, the recent surge in demand for bamboo products is not solely driven by sustainability concerns.“Bamboo has been a versatile resource for centuries, particularly in Asia, where it has been employed for construction of huts and crafting furniture. Back then, the notion of wearing bamboo-based clothing seemed inconceivable, until the advent of new technologies made it a reality,” he pointed out.

Nagi Reddy, who himself is cultivating Bamboo in 24 acres of land, said he was impressed by the benefits of Bamboo after visiting couple of groves in Garapadu and Kolipara villages.

“In 2017, Bamboo was disassociated with forest department and farmers were encouraged to cultivate it. Maharashtra took the lead and now, Andhra and Telangana too are following with more and more farmers showing interest,” he elaborated.

It takes four years for its cultivation sans any returns, but thereafter it provides a steady annual income for 90 years. One sapling of bamboo generates shoots every time growing on its own after initial care. The demand for Bamboo products has been on the rise with people becoming health conscious and avoiding environment pollution.

By 2029, the bamboo market is expected to reach US $94.38 billion, thanks to growth in the industrial product segment. According to Nagi Reddy, there are several factors behind this such as economic value for customers and manufacturers.

“It is not costly but rather highly cost-effective. Its texture is excellent and fabric made of bamboo pulp is biodegradable and more comfortable than cotton,” he asserted.

