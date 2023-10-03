AP: PKS leader held in Maoist conspiracy case, pistol seized

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted searches at 62 places—53 in Andhra Pradesh and nine in neighbouring Telangana—and arrested a leader of the Pragathiseela Karmika Samakya (PKS), Chandra Narsimhulu, from Sri Sathya Sai district. They seized a pistol with 14 rounds of ammunition. Additionally, the sleuths reportedly recovered Rs 13 lakh cash from another alleged Maoist sympathiser in Kadapa district.

The raids were conducted as part of investigation into the Munchingputtu CPI (Maoist) conspiracy case in which a journalist, P Naganna, was arrested in November 2020 from erstwhile Visakhapatnam (now Alluri Sitarama Raju) district allegedly for supplying ‘Maoist revolutionary’ literature and other materials to Maoists.

Searches were conducted at the residences of activists of “frontal organisations of Maoists” such as the PKS, Revolutionary Writers’ Association (RWA), Kula Nirmulana Porata Samithi (KNPS), sympathisers of CPI (Maoist), Patriotic Democratic Movement (PDM), Kula Nirmulana Porata Samithi (KNPS), Chaitanya Mahila Sangham (CMS) and Civil Liberties Committee (CLC) in Guntur, Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram, Prakasam, Eluru, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Nellore, Tirupati, Anantapur and Kurnool districts. “We found that these Left-wing affiliated organisations were supporting Maoists,” the NIA said.

NIA serves notices on a few activists to appear before it in Hyderabad

In Tirupati, a team led by an inspector-rank officer, C Prasanth, raided the residence of an advocate, K Kranthi Chaitanya, in Tiruchanoor. They served a notice on him under CrPC Section 160, asking him to appear before the NIA at its Hyderabad office on November 1 at 11.30 am.

In Nellore, the Central probe agency conducted searches at the residence of Ellanki Venkateswarlu, the president of Civil Liberties Committee at Usmansaheb Peta. Houses of Chaitanya Mahila Sangham leaders Annapurna and Anusha were also inspected.

AP Civil Liberties Committee honorary president Abbai Reddy condemned the searches at the houses of civil rights activists and blamed the government for suppressing public opinion. He alleged that the government was booking illegal cases against leaders for fighting for a public cause in the society.

In Srikakulam and Vizianagaram, it carried out searches at the residences of several members of KNPS, alleged CPI (Maoist) sympathisers, human rights activists and lawyers. They seized KNPS flags, membership bill books, letterheads and cell phones.

According to sources, the sleuths served notices on a few activists under CrPC Section 160 and asked them to appear for an inquiry at the NIA’s Hyderabad office on October 27.

Residences of KNPS president Belamana Prabhakar Rao in Tekkali, Kula Vivaksha Porata Sangam (KVPS) chief Maska Krishnayya, advocate Kilari Yogeswara Rao, human rights’ association leader Jagan Mohan Rao in Srikakulam town were raided.

In erstwhile Guntur, the NIA sleuths inspected the properties of PDM district secretary Gurrapusala Ramakrishna at Narasaraopet in Palnadu district and Nallapati Rama Rao, allegedly a PDM member at Jonnalagadda.

Similarly, the houses of CMS member Pachalla Sipsora, and others were inspected at Mangalagiri, Tadepalli, and Chinna Kakani.

The NIA also carried out searches at CLC leader Dr Raja Rao’s Praja Vaidyasala in Ponnur early on Monday. The residence of his follower T Subba Rao, who runs the Prajathanthra Party and has been accused of being a CPI (Maoist) sympathiser, was also raided.

