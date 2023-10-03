CPM in no hurry for electoral alliance in State: Srinivasa Rao 

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The fast-changing political scenario in the State has made the two Left parties — CPI and CPM adopt different stances. While the CPI is found to be in favour of an alliance with the TDP, the CPM has decided to adopt wait and watch policy.

“The political scenario in the State is fluid. The Jana Sena Party has decided to truck with the TDP with the JSP ally BJP seems to be out of the picture. There is an increasing anti-establishment wave in the State. The situation will be clear in a couple of months. However, my party stance remains the same. We will fight against the BJP and those supporting it,” CPM State secretary V Srinivasa Rao told TNIE.

The CPM may not ally with Pawan Kalyan’s party, which had ditched the Left parties and tied up with the BJP soon after the 2019 elections.

“But now, things seem to be changing. Pawan Kalyan’s speech during his Vaarahi Vijaya Yatra has indicated that he may not go along with the BJP to contest the ensuing elections. However, the TDP seems to be trying to get the attention of the BJP after 2019. It has to be seen as to which path these two parties are going to tread. We will keep our option open before taking a final call on any electoral alliance,” the CPM secretary explained.

At the same time, the CPM is making every effort to strengthen itself and has started identifying potential candidates to contest the ensuing elections in case it has to go on its own. The CPM, which has a considerable clout in the working class, is now planning to take advantage of the anti-establishment factor.

Following some questionable decisions of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government with regard to employees, a section of them are against the ruling party at present.

A section of farmers are also not happy with the government following its decision to implement power reforms. These factors may come in handy for the CPM to gain strength.

Asked for his view on the present situation in the State, Srinivasa Rao said, “At present, the political scenario in the State is fluid. After the arrest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development scam, there is a sympathy wave in favour the former Chief Minister. The JSP-TDP combine can come strong in North Coastal Andhra and Godavari districts, while the YSRC has a strong presence in Rayalaseema. However, in politics everything changes in a blink of an eye. We have to see how it unfolds in the coming months.”

