Devotee rush peaks at Srisailam temple in Andhra's Nandyal

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: With three continuous holidays, the Srisailam temple town in Nandyal district witnessed a heavy influx of devotees on Monday. Temple officials estimated that more than one lakh devotees offered prayers at Sri Bramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam in the past 48 hours.

Even though the temple staff had a tough time controlling the crowd, advanced planning by the devasthanam officials in ensuring facilities to the devotees have catered to the smooth and hassle-free darshan. However, traffic snarls at the temple continued to trouble the people. Sea of devotees from not only Telugu states but neighbouring states, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and other states thronged Srisailam temple.

Temple executive officer D Peddiraju said that they have taken elaborate measures to ensure facilities, including accommodation, food, drinking water and other amenities. According to the officials, general darshan took around five to six hours and special darshan took around three to four hours.

KURNOOL: With three continuous holidays, the Srisailam temple town in Nandyal district witnessed a heavy influx of devotees on Monday. Temple officials estimated that more than one lakh devotees offered prayers at Sri Bramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam in the past 48 hours. Even though the temple staff had a tough time controlling the crowd, advanced planning by the devasthanam officials in ensuring facilities to the devotees have catered to the smooth and hassle-free darshan. However, traffic snarls at the temple continued to trouble the people. Sea of devotees from not only Telugu states but neighbouring states, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and other states thronged Srisailam temple. Temple executive officer D Peddiraju said that they have taken elaborate measures to ensure facilities, including accommodation, food, drinking water and other amenities. According to the officials, general darshan took around five to six hours and special darshan took around three to four hours.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });