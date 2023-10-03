Home States Andhra Pradesh

Devotee rush peaks at Srisailam temple in Andhra's Nandyal

Temple executive officer D Peddiraju said that they have taken elaborate measures to ensure facilities, including accommodation, food, drinking water and other amenities.

Published: 03rd October 2023 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2023 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

People seen waiting in long queues at Srisailam temple on Monday I Express

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: With three continuous holidays, the Srisailam temple town in Nandyal district witnessed a heavy influx of devotees on Monday. Temple officials estimated that more than one lakh devotees offered prayers at Sri Bramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam in the past 48 hours. 

Even though the temple staff had a tough time controlling the crowd, advanced planning by the devasthanam officials in ensuring facilities to the devotees have catered to the smooth and hassle-free darshan. However, traffic snarls at the temple continued to trouble the people. Sea of devotees from not only Telugu states but neighbouring states, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka  and other states thronged Srisailam temple.

Temple executive officer D Peddiraju said that they have taken elaborate measures to ensure facilities, including accommodation, food, drinking water and other amenities. According to the officials, general darshan took around five to six hours and special darshan took around three to four hours.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Srisailam temple devotees

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp