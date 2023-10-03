JSP-TDP pact is essential in AP people’s interests: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that the JSP-TDP alliance is essential in the larger interests of the people of Andhra Pradesh, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has called upon party cadres to cooperate and coordinate with Telugu Desam to ensure victory in the ensuing elections.

Addressing the party cadre in Machilipatnam on the second day of his Vaarahi Vijaya Yatra, Pawan Kalyan said, “It is not certain if we can form the government in the State, if we go individually or in alliance with the BJP despite winning Assembly seats. In the larger interests of the people, we have decided to contest the next elections in alliance with the TDP. Except for YSRC, all other parties are welcomed to join the alliance.”

Stating that strategies and alliances are quite common in politics, the JSP chief said cooperation and confrontation are part of democracy and one has to use them when needed. He pointed out that the Bahujan Samaj Party, which is anti-Brahmin, sailed with Brahmin dominated parties in Uttar Pradesh and Mayawati had become Chief Minister earlier. He also cited the example of Telangana Rashtra Samithi, which was founded for the cause of separate Telangana State, transforming into Bharat Rashtra Samithi in less than a decade. “Politics are fluid,” he observed.

On the issue of who will be the Chief Minister, he said, “It will be decided after the elections are over and the results are out. It all depends on the number of Assembly seats to be won by the Jana Sena.”Advising the party cadre not to underestimate Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has the power of 26 lakh fake votes, Pawan Kalyan said Jagan hit the roads, convincing people and interacting with them for 10 years.

“It is a different matter that he turned out to be a devil, when the people elected him, believing him to be the god,” he said and urged his party cadre to focus more on ground-level for the victory of JSP-TDP alliance.

Asserting that his party is going from strength to strength, the JSP chief said his party is not a regional party, but a party with universal outlook and broad minded ideology.

On caste factor, he said it is undeniable part of the social structure in the country, but for the development of the State, one has to rise above it.

“The ruling party in the State is supporting one caste, leading to dissatisfaction among several others. It should not be the case, equal opportunity on the basis of merit should be there,” he said, while advising his Kapu community to paly the role of a big brother.

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that the JSP-TDP alliance is essential in the larger interests of the people of Andhra Pradesh, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has called upon party cadres to cooperate and coordinate with Telugu Desam to ensure victory in the ensuing elections. Addressing the party cadre in Machilipatnam on the second day of his Vaarahi Vijaya Yatra, Pawan Kalyan said, “It is not certain if we can form the government in the State, if we go individually or in alliance with the BJP despite winning Assembly seats. In the larger interests of the people, we have decided to contest the next elections in alliance with the TDP. Except for YSRC, all other parties are welcomed to join the alliance.” Stating that strategies and alliances are quite common in politics, the JSP chief said cooperation and confrontation are part of democracy and one has to use them when needed. He pointed out that the Bahujan Samaj Party, which is anti-Brahmin, sailed with Brahmin dominated parties in Uttar Pradesh and Mayawati had become Chief Minister earlier. He also cited the example of Telangana Rashtra Samithi, which was founded for the cause of separate Telangana State, transforming into Bharat Rashtra Samithi in less than a decade. “Politics are fluid,” he observed.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On the issue of who will be the Chief Minister, he said, “It will be decided after the elections are over and the results are out. It all depends on the number of Assembly seats to be won by the Jana Sena.”Advising the party cadre not to underestimate Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has the power of 26 lakh fake votes, Pawan Kalyan said Jagan hit the roads, convincing people and interacting with them for 10 years. “It is a different matter that he turned out to be a devil, when the people elected him, believing him to be the god,” he said and urged his party cadre to focus more on ground-level for the victory of JSP-TDP alliance. Asserting that his party is going from strength to strength, the JSP chief said his party is not a regional party, but a party with universal outlook and broad minded ideology. On caste factor, he said it is undeniable part of the social structure in the country, but for the development of the State, one has to rise above it. “The ruling party in the State is supporting one caste, leading to dissatisfaction among several others. It should not be the case, equal opportunity on the basis of merit should be there,” he said, while advising his Kapu community to paly the role of a big brother.