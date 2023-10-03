People rejected Pawan Kalyan’s poll alliance with corrupt TDP: WR Minister Ambati

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Claiming that Vaarahi Vijaya Yatra of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan at Avanigadda in Krishna district was a big flop show, Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu on Monday said the people endorsed that the pact he had entered into with the corrupt TDP is not right.

Speaking to media persons, Ambati alleged that Pawan Kalyan, who says he is above caste, was playing caste politics at the instance of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. He is holding meetings at places where Kapus are in majority. However, quite contrary to the JSP chief’s expectations, Kapus, whom he banked on, did not turn up at Avanigadda. People from the Kapu community was very less. “It only shows that Kapus have rejected Pawan Kalyan,” he asserted.

Ambati, who has a running feud with the actor-politician, leaves no opportunity to ridicule him and on Monday too, it was no different.

Pointing out at the omission of the BJP name in the alliance that Pawan Kalyan said would form the government in 2024, the YSRC leader asked where has the BJP gone?

“It is highly immoral on the part of the JSP chief to ditch the party, with whom he has in alliance since 2019. “He says he is with the BJP, but runs with the TDP. After Naidu, Pawan Kalyan is turning to be the most unreliable politician,” he remarked.

Mocking the JSP chief’s claims of having moral strength, he sought to know what alliance dharma has he followed by ignoring the BJP.

He said Pawan Kalayn is unfit for politics and believing in him will not be beneficial to anyone. Brushing aside the claims of the JSP chief that he along with the TDP would form the government in the State in 2024, Ambati said it is nothing but a daydream. “By supporting corrupt Naidu, the JS chief too showed, where he belongs,” he said.

