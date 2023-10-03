SC to hear TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu’s special leave petition on October 3

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Supreme Court bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi will hear TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s special leave petition to quash the FIR registered against him by the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department in the AP State Skill Development Corporation scam case, on Tuesday.

Naidu approached the apex court for relief after his petition was dismissed by the Andhra Pradesh High Court. When the petition came up on Wednesday last before the bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti, the latter recused himself from hearing the plea and wanted it to be listed before another bench. Justice Bhatti hails from AP.

Naidu’s counsel Sidharth Luthra took up the matter before the bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud for an urgent hearing. He argued that the FIR was unsustainable as no prior sanction was obtained by the probe agency for registering it under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

On the other hand, senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for the Andhra Pradesh government, opposed it stating that the case pertained to a scam worth crores of rupees and the alleged offence took place before the 2018 amendment that incorporated Section 17A in the Prevention of Corruption Act. Justice Chandrachud then said the plea would be listed on October 3.

Meanwhile, the APCID on Monday served notices on former Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister P Narayana directing him to appear before it on October 4 for questioning in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road case. Narayana is accused No 2 in the case.

Recently, the CID added the name of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh as accused No 14 in the case, pertaining to the alleged changes in the alignment of the Inner Ring Road to benefit a few individuals and firms. Lokesh will also appear before the CID for questioning on October 4.

