Three cops suspended for assaulting Dalit youth in Andhra

VISAKHAPATNAM: Three policemen, including a sub-inspector rank officer and two constables, of Padmanabham police station were placed under suspension on allegations of subjecting a 24-year-old Dalit youth to third-degree treatment under the pretext of questioning him for theft of a rooster. The police officers were booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The cops were identified as SI Malleswara Rao, constables Katta Srinivasa Rao and K Satish. Elaborating on the case, police said Bandevapuram Papu of Bandepuram village and another person, identified as Gali Yesubabu, were summoned to the station in connection with the theft of a rooster in their village. When the two youngsters reported to the police station on Sunday, the constables allegedly confined them in a room and beat them up. Papu reportedly suffered a fracture to his leg in the incident.

When the youngster began crying for help, the two constables fled the scene. Other police personnel came to Papu’s rescue and shifted him to MR Government Hospital at Vizianagaram in an ambulance.

According to the injured youth’s complaint, one Indukuri Rajababu had lodged a plaint against the duo for stealing his rooster. Although village elders settled the matter, Rajababu approached the police.

Papu alleged that the cops demanded the duo to pay Rs 5,000 to withdraw the case. When they expressed their inability to pay the sum, the cops hit Papu on his leg.

Subsequently, the incident triggered protests and Papu’s relatives, along with Dalit organisations, staged a demonstration outside the Padmanabham police station. DCP Naganna rushed to the spot and instructed ACP Vivekananda to investigate into the charges. Following this, the three police officers were suspended.

CONSTABLES DEMANDED Rs 5,000

Bandevapuram Papu, the injured youngster, alleged that the cops demanded the duo to pay `5,000 to withdraw the case. When they expressed their inability to pay the sum, the constables hit Papu on his leg. He had recently recovered from a fracture that he suffered eight months ago.

