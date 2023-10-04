All norms followed in ex-minister Bandaru's arrest, AP HC told

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All due procedures were followed in serving notice on former TDP Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, accused of making derogatory remarks against Tourism and Sports Minister RK Roja, and when he refused to take the notice, he was arrested duly following the rules, government special pleader Chintala Suman submitted to the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday.

Bandaru’s brother Bandaru Simhadri Rao filed a habeas corpus petition in the form of house motion petition in the High Court. When the petition came up for hearing before a division bench, comprising Justice Ch Manavendranath Roy and Justice T Rajasekhara Rao, the government pleader submitted to the court that two cases were registered against the accused, one in Nagarampalem and another in Arundalpet police stations.

Notices were served under Section 41A of CrPC on the accused in the case registered in Arundalpet police station only. However, Bandaru refused to take the notice and subsequently he was arrested. He was produced before the court in Guntur. The court made it clear that in case it was proven that rules were violated in the arrest of Bandaru, action will be taken against the investigating officer. Further, it directed police to file a counter and adjourned the case hearing to October 5.

