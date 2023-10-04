Home States Andhra Pradesh

All norms followed in ex-minister Bandaru's arrest, AP HC told

Bandaru’s brother Bandaru Simhadri Rao filed a habeas corpus petition in the form of house motion petition in the High Court.

Published: 04th October 2023 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2023 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

File photo - Police from Guntur and Pendurthi arrest senior TDP leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy from his residence. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All due procedures were followed in serving notice on former TDP Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, accused of making derogatory remarks against Tourism and Sports Minister RK Roja, and when he refused to take the notice, he was arrested duly following the rules, government special pleader Chintala Suman submitted to the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday.

Bandaru’s brother Bandaru Simhadri Rao filed a habeas corpus petition in the form of house motion petition in the High Court. When the petition came up for hearing before a division bench, comprising Justice Ch Manavendranath Roy and Justice T Rajasekhara Rao, the government pleader submitted to the court that two cases were registered against the accused, one in Nagarampalem and another in Arundalpet police stations.

Notices were served under Section 41A of CrPC on the accused in the case registered in Arundalpet police station only. However, Bandaru refused to take the notice and subsequently he was arrested. He was produced before the court in Guntur. The court made it clear that in case it was proven that rules were violated in the arrest of Bandaru, action will be taken against the investigating officer. Further, it directed police to file a counter and adjourned the case hearing to October 5.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp