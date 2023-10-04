Andhra police reunite abducted 2-yr-old boy with family

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirupati district police re-united a two-year-old boy with his family within hours, after he was allegedly abducted by an unidentified person from Tirupati RTC bus station during the early hours of Tuesday. According to Superintendent of Police P Parameswara Reddy, Chandrasekhar and Meena, hailing from Tamil Nadu, visited Tirumala along with their children, Arul Murugan (2) and M Vasanth (8).

After darshan, the family reached Tirupati RTC bus station at around 2.00 am on Tuesday and were taking rest on the premises before boarding the bus. Later, the family noticed that Arul Murugan was missing. Upon receiving information, Tirupati DSP A Surender Reddy formed four teams to trace the child.

Police inspected CCTV footage and observed that the boy was allegedly kidnapped by one Avilala Sudhakar from Yerpedu mandal and circulated the boy’s photo in social media. Meanwhile, reports mentioned that Dhanamma herself handed over the kid to the police.

