Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra police reunite abducted 2-yr-old boy with family

According to Superintendent of Police P Parameswara Reddy, Chandrasekhar and Meena, hailing from Tamil Nadu, visited Tirumala along with their children, Arul Murugan (2) and M Vasanth (8).

Published: 04th October 2023 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2023 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Tirupati police reuniting the two-year-old boy with his parents I Express

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirupati district police re-united a two-year-old boy with his family within hours, after he was allegedly abducted by an unidentified person from Tirupati RTC bus station during the early hours of Tuesday. According to Superintendent of Police P Parameswara Reddy, Chandrasekhar and Meena, hailing from Tamil Nadu, visited Tirumala along with their children, Arul Murugan (2) and M Vasanth (8).

After darshan, the family reached Tirupati RTC bus station at around 2.00 am on Tuesday and were taking rest on the premises before boarding the bus. Later, the family noticed that Arul Murugan was missing. Upon receiving information, Tirupati DSP A Surender Reddy formed four teams to trace the child.

Police inspected CCTV footage and observed that the boy was allegedly kidnapped by one Avilala Sudhakar from Yerpedu mandal and circulated the boy’s photo in social media. Meanwhile, reports mentioned that Dhanamma herself handed over the kid to the police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
abducted Tirumala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp