AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy likely to meet Modi, Shah in Delhi on Oct 6

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to New Delhi on October 6. Jagan is likely to stay in Delhi for two days and meet several Union ministers to take up various issues pertaining to the State.

Apart from taking up the issues like release of funds for Polavaram irrigation project and other arrears that Andhra Pradesh is supposed to get from the Centre, the Chief Minister is likely to apprise the Prime Minister and Home Minister of the political situation in the State following the arrest of TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development scam.

Jagan was on a personal visit to London when Naidu was arrested on September 9. He returned to the State three days after Naidu’s arrest. He reportedly sought an appointment to meet the top BJP leaders soon after his return. He, however, could not get an appointment due to tight schedule of the national leaders.

Jagan is likely to share the evidence the APCID has gathered against Naidu in the skill development case with the Centre, sources said. The meeting assumes significance as actor-politician Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party, which is an ally of the BJP in the State, announced to go along with the TDP to oust the YSRC from power in the ensuing elections.

