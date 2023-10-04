Araku Coffee wins accolades at Fifth World Conference

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Araku Coffee, known for its aromatic charm, brewed its way to the top at the 5th World Coffee Conference 2023 in Bengaluru last month. Of the many coffee contenders across the globe battling it out in the ‘Flavour of India: The Fine Cup Award Cupping Competition,’ all in pursuit of the finest brew, Killo Aswini from the coffee-rich Pedabayalu mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju district won the ‘Best Washed Arabica’ category award. This is the first time that Araku Coffee has won an award at the WCC in the last 12 years.

The International Coffee Organisation (ICO), together with the Coffee Board of India, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of the Government of India, the Government of Karnataka, and coffee experts, organised the 5th World Coffee Conference 2023. In a historic first for Asia, the 5th World Coffee Conference found its home in India. In this event, they held National Latte Art, Barista, Filter Coffee, Women’s Star Brewer, Fine Cup Award and other championships. Judges from around the world and the Indian coffee industry evaluated the participants based on their coffee skills.

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Paderu, Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC), and the Andhra Pradesh government set up the Araku Coffee Pavilion at the conference.

V Abhishek, ITDA Paderu Project Officer, highlighted the significance of this venture, stating, “We selected progressive farmers from the ITDA Paderu division for the conference. While the Fine Cup Award went to Aswini, it truly represents the whole Araku Coffee and the tribal communities involved in production.”Abhishek emphasised the advantage of hosting the event in India, saying, “This exposure not only showcased their coffee but also facilitated interactions with visitors.”

