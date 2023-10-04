Home States Andhra Pradesh

Araku Coffee wins accolades at Fifth World Conference

Judges from around the world and the Indian coffee industry evaluated the participants based on their coffee skills.

Published: 04th October 2023 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2023 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Araku Valley Coffee Pavilion at the 5th World Coffee Conference I express

By Usha Peri
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Araku Coffee, known for its aromatic charm, brewed its way to the top at the 5th World Coffee Conference 2023 in Bengaluru last month. Of the many coffee contenders across the globe battling it out in the ‘Flavour of India: The Fine Cup Award Cupping Competition,’ all in pursuit of the finest brew, Killo Aswini from the coffee-rich Pedabayalu mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju district won the ‘Best Washed Arabica’ category award. This is the first time that Araku Coffee has won an award at the WCC in the last 12 years.

The International Coffee Organisation (ICO), together with the Coffee Board of India, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of the Government of India, the Government of Karnataka, and coffee experts, organised the 5th World Coffee Conference 2023. In a historic first for Asia, the 5th World Coffee Conference found its home in India. In this event, they held National Latte Art, Barista, Filter Coffee, Women’s Star Brewer, Fine Cup Award and other championships. Judges from around the world and the Indian coffee industry evaluated the participants based on their coffee skills.

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Paderu, Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC), and the Andhra Pradesh government set up the Araku Coffee Pavilion at the conference.

V Abhishek, ITDA Paderu Project Officer, highlighted the significance of this venture, stating, “We selected progressive farmers from the ITDA Paderu division for the conference. While the Fine Cup Award went to Aswini, it truly represents the whole Araku Coffee and the tribal communities involved in production.”Abhishek emphasised the advantage of hosting the event in India, saying, “This exposure not only showcased their coffee but also facilitated interactions with visitors.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Araku Coffee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp