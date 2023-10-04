Fibernet scam: AP HC disposes of Lokesh plea

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday disposed of the case pertaining to anticipatory bail plea by TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh in the Fibernet scam case, after duly noting in records the explanation given by the APCID.

Lokesh filed a lunch motion petition on Tuesday seeking anticipatory bail in the Fibernet scam case. When the case came for hearing before Justice K Suresh Reddy, advocate general S Sriram said Lokesh is not an accused in the Fibernet scam case. He submitted to the court that if and when Lokesh is made an accused in the case, follwoing due procedure, notice under Section 41 (A) of CrPC Act will be served on him, before questioning him.

Earlier, arguing for Lokesh, senior advocate Gurukrishna Kumar expressed concern that chances of CID arresting Lokesh after serving 41A notice on him. He said notices are being issued citing sections 41 A (3) (4) and they are also insisting on bringing certain information. He further argued that none among the 94 witnessed examined in the court have mentioned Lokesh’s name.

He further said petitioner’s father was arrested in APSSDC scam case in similar manner. He maintained that delayed probe of 2021 case indicates ‘regime revenge’. He sought the court to grant anticipatory bail and issue stay on further preceding against the petitioner.

