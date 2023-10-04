Naidu’s absence demoralises TDP cadres?

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At a time when the TDP is prepared to chalk out strategies for the ensuing elections, the arrest of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) case has come as a rude shock to the party rank and file. Since the arrest of Naidu on September 9, the TDP cadres have been limited to staging protests demanding Naidu’s release.

On the other hand, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, who speeded up his Yuva Galam Padayatra to complete it at the earliest so as to keep himself available at the party headquarters to chalk out the TDP poll strategies, was forced to suspend his walkathon after the arrest of his father Naidu. As more or less six months remain for the elections to take place in the State, the absence of Naidu at the helm of the party affairs is learnt to have demoralised the cadres.

Even as the announcement of Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan confirming the electoral alliance with the TDP a day after the arrest of Naidu came as a respite to the TDP cadres, the delay over his release from Rajamahendravaram Central Prison and the government filing more number of cases against him, have made the party rank and file think over the fate of the party in the coming elections if Naidu is confined to jail for some more days.

Admitting that the absence of Naidu has an adverse impact, a senior TDP leader told TNIE that finalisation of candidates for all the constituencies would have come to a conclusion by this time if the former CM was not arrested in the skill development scam. In fact, Naidu as part of his preparation well ahead of polls, besides intensifying his visits to the districts also engaged in holding consultations with the party leaders at the constituency level and used to sort out differences if any among them to strengthen it.

Though he did not announce the names of the party candidates, he used to go by the surveys and other information he got from other sources and used to give a hint to the leaders, who proved to be the best candidate to be prepared to face the elections.

“We have lost more than a month as Naidu is likely to remain in jail at least till October 10. When polls are around six months from now, it is definitely a herculean task for a political party to run its activities without the president. Though, we are receiving some directions from him through the leaders meeting him during Mulakat, the presence of TDP supremo is very much required at this juncture to take key decisions,” another felt.

However, another section of the party leaders felt that different sections of people, particularly neutral voters, are gravitating towards the TDP as they are unable to digest the way the government arrested Naidu in the skill scam. There is an undercurrent among the voters following the arrest of Naidu and it will be reflected in the elections, a TDP Politburo member opined.

VIJAYAWADA: At a time when the TDP is prepared to chalk out strategies for the ensuing elections, the arrest of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) case has come as a rude shock to the party rank and file. Since the arrest of Naidu on September 9, the TDP cadres have been limited to staging protests demanding Naidu’s release. On the other hand, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, who speeded up his Yuva Galam Padayatra to complete it at the earliest so as to keep himself available at the party headquarters to chalk out the TDP poll strategies, was forced to suspend his walkathon after the arrest of his father Naidu. As more or less six months remain for the elections to take place in the State, the absence of Naidu at the helm of the party affairs is learnt to have demoralised the cadres. Even as the announcement of Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan confirming the electoral alliance with the TDP a day after the arrest of Naidu came as a respite to the TDP cadres, the delay over his release from Rajamahendravaram Central Prison and the government filing more number of cases against him, have made the party rank and file think over the fate of the party in the coming elections if Naidu is confined to jail for some more days.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Admitting that the absence of Naidu has an adverse impact, a senior TDP leader told TNIE that finalisation of candidates for all the constituencies would have come to a conclusion by this time if the former CM was not arrested in the skill development scam. In fact, Naidu as part of his preparation well ahead of polls, besides intensifying his visits to the districts also engaged in holding consultations with the party leaders at the constituency level and used to sort out differences if any among them to strengthen it. Though he did not announce the names of the party candidates, he used to go by the surveys and other information he got from other sources and used to give a hint to the leaders, who proved to be the best candidate to be prepared to face the elections. “We have lost more than a month as Naidu is likely to remain in jail at least till October 10. When polls are around six months from now, it is definitely a herculean task for a political party to run its activities without the president. Though, we are receiving some directions from him through the leaders meeting him during Mulakat, the presence of TDP supremo is very much required at this juncture to take key decisions,” another felt. However, another section of the party leaders felt that different sections of people, particularly neutral voters, are gravitating towards the TDP as they are unable to digest the way the government arrested Naidu in the skill scam. There is an undercurrent among the voters following the arrest of Naidu and it will be reflected in the elections, a TDP Politburo member opined.