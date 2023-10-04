Home States Andhra Pradesh

No evidence to prove Naidu indulged in scam: Varla Ramaiah

Mentioning that an audio clip on a telephone conversation between a boy and a girl has been doing rounds on social media, Varla termed it a ploy against Naidu that he did injustice to the youth.

Varla Ramaiah. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP Politburo member Varla Ramaiah accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of exhibiting his revenge, jealousy and grudge by arresting TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development case. Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP headquarters on Tuesday, Varla felt that it was really unfortunate that by simply threatening CID chief N Sanjay, the Chief Minister managed to keep Naidu in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison for the past 25 days.

Asserting that either the State government or the CID did not have any kind of evidence to prove that the former CM indulged in the scam, he said, “Jagan and his followers are making every effort to make the people believe that Naidu did a mistake. The YSRC social media managed by Sajjala Bhargava Reddy, in cooperation with the I-PAC has been trying hard to create wrong evidence against Naidu.”

Mentioning that an audio clip on a telephone conversation between a boy and a girl has been doing rounds on social media, Varla termed it a ploy against Naidu that he did injustice to the youth. Stating that the TDP had already lodged a complaint with the cybercrime wing of the State police, Varla said the sub-inspector concerned was initially hesitant to accept the complaint.

