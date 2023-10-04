PVK Naidu complex in Andhra's Guntur to be constructed with Rs 163 cr

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: The construction of the long-awaited PVK Naidu complex is soon to gain pace as the officials have completed a legal review of the project and called for the tenders. The construction of the market complex will be taken in the heart of Guntur city.

The land has a long history as late PVK Naidu donated 1.6 acres of land to GMC in 1945. The GMC had built a complex with shops and rented them out to vendors. For nearly five decades, the shops provided livelihood to several shop owners. In 2015, as the building structure started crumbling, GMC demolished it and shifted all the shops to Red Tank which didn’t get much response from the vendors.

Since then, the construction of a new complex with modern facilities has been on the cards. As the civic body was formed after 11 years in 2020, the construction of PVK Naidu market building with the latest facilities was brought to the forefront.

City Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu and GMC chief Kirthi Chekuri have sent the proposals for the construction with the estimations and received approval from the State government in December 2022. The complex would be constructed at a cost of Rs 163 crore opposite to the GMC main office.

The officials have completed a detailed project report and finished the legal review. They also called tenders in the E-procurement process and conducted a prebid meeting on September 30 and the filing of tenders would be completed by October 7. The officials are planning to ensure the construction works are started soon after the tender process is completed and finish the project.

Underground parking

The GMC plans to set up underground parking in the G+8 building to prevent traffic snarls in the area. Offices and shops would be constructed on two floors which will be rented to the vendors

