Woman abducts newborn from Guntur GGH

GUNTUR: A three-day-old infant was allegedly kidnapped by an unidentified woman at Guntur GGH on Tuesday. According to Kothapet police, Roshni, a resident of Old Guntur was admitted in the hospital on September 26 and gave birth to a baby boy on September 30.

On Tuesday evening, her husband Rabbani went to bring her food while she was asleep. When he returned after a few minutes, he observed that the baby boy missing and got panicked. After enquiring about him with nearby patients and not finding his son, he informed the incident to hospital authorities. The security in-charge immediately informed the same to Kothapet police, who filed a case and started an investigation.

The police inspected the CCTV footage and found a middle-aged woman, whose identity is yet to be known, carrying the boy and seen leaving in an auto-rickshaw. The police are trying to track the auto-rickshaw and identify the woman. In a similar incident, a six-year-old boy was abducted from the hospital in October 2022.

Following this, district collector Venugopal Reddy and SP Arif Hafeez visited the hospital and instructed the hospital officials to set up 100 more CCTVs and deployed a special surveillance team at the hospital for the safety of the patients. Apart from this, over 185 CCTV cameras are functioning in over 45 wards of the hospital while around 175 security guards and supervisors work in three shifts to monitor the premises.

Speaking to TNIE, hospital superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar said that the patient rush was extremely high at the hospital as over 4,000 patients visited for outpatient services, 700 patients in casualty, and around 8,000 attendees of the patients were present. Apart from this, TDP leader Bandaru Satyanarayana was also shifted to the hospital for medical checkups and was moved to court around the same time, when the woman escaped with the boy. Police formed special teams to track down the woman and the baby.

