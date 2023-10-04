Your sacrifices will not go waste: Naidu’s wife to Amaravati farmers

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: “Your sacrifices will not go waste. The TDP is committed to safeguarding your interests by supporting your agitation against the shifting of capital. We will come to power in the State in the next elections and build capital Amaravati,” asserted Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, while interacting with Amaravati farmers, who met her at the Telugu Desam camp in the city on Tuesday.

She vowed to fight for the cause of Amaravati farmers, who gave their farm lands for the construction of State capital. She alleged that the ruling YSRC was creating hurdles to TDP activists, sympathisers and farmers, who are coming to Rajamahendravaram to extend their support to the Satyameva Jayate programme against the arrest of the former Chief Minister in the skill development scam. Bhuvaneswari exuded confidence that Naidu would certainly get justice in the Supreme Court.

“Naidu is mentally strong and ready to fight the ensuing elections with rejuvenated spirit after coming out clean in the skill development scam,” she asserted. Earlier in the day, Bhuvaneswari, Nara Brahmani and former minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa met Naidu in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison during Mulakat.

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: “Your sacrifices will not go waste. The TDP is committed to safeguarding your interests by supporting your agitation against the shifting of capital. We will come to power in the State in the next elections and build capital Amaravati,” asserted Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, while interacting with Amaravati farmers, who met her at the Telugu Desam camp in the city on Tuesday. She vowed to fight for the cause of Amaravati farmers, who gave their farm lands for the construction of State capital. She alleged that the ruling YSRC was creating hurdles to TDP activists, sympathisers and farmers, who are coming to Rajamahendravaram to extend their support to the Satyameva Jayate programme against the arrest of the former Chief Minister in the skill development scam. Bhuvaneswari exuded confidence that Naidu would certainly get justice in the Supreme Court. “Naidu is mentally strong and ready to fight the ensuing elections with rejuvenated spirit after coming out clean in the skill development scam,” she asserted. Earlier in the day, Bhuvaneswari, Nara Brahmani and former minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa met Naidu in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison during Mulakat.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });