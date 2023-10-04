Home States Andhra Pradesh

Your sacrifices will not go waste: Naidu’s wife to Amaravati farmers

She vowed to fight for the cause of Amaravati farmers, who gave their farm lands for the construction of State capital.

Published: 04th October 2023 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2023 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, interacts with women farmers of Amaravati, in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday I Express

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: “Your sacrifices will not go waste. The TDP is committed to safeguarding your interests by supporting your agitation against the shifting of capital. We will come to power in the State in the next elections and build capital Amaravati,” asserted Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, while interacting with Amaravati farmers, who met her at the Telugu Desam camp in the city on Tuesday.

She vowed to fight for the cause of Amaravati farmers, who gave their farm lands for the construction of State capital. She alleged that the ruling YSRC was creating hurdles to TDP activists, sympathisers and farmers, who are coming to Rajamahendravaram to extend their support to the Satyameva Jayate programme against the arrest of the former Chief Minister in the skill development scam. Bhuvaneswari exuded confidence that Naidu would certainly get justice in the Supreme Court.

“Naidu is mentally strong and ready to fight the ensuing elections with rejuvenated spirit after coming out clean in the skill development scam,” she asserted. Earlier in the day, Bhuvaneswari, Nara Brahmani and former minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa met Naidu in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison during Mulakat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nara Bhuvaneswari Amaravati farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp