YSRC govt resorted to delaying tactics: TDP

However, the YSRC government had falsely claimed that the investigation started before 2018, before the amendment of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo | Express)

VIJAYAWADA: The APCID did not follow due procedure while arresting TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation case, alleged Telugu Desam.

According to the 2018 amendment to the Prevention of Corruption Act, the CID should have obtained permission from the Governor of the State before arresting the former Chief Minister. The CID invoked the PC Act against Naidu, but it failed to adhere to the procedure mandated by the law, it stated.

Under Section 17 (A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, it is compulsory to seek the Governor’s permission. Without obtaining permission, no police officer should investigate any alleged offence committed by a public servant, the TDP said, reacting to the proceedings on the petition filed by Naidu to quash the case against him in the Supreme Court.

“Since there is no truth in the State’s claim, they appear to be needlessly prolonging court proceedings by requesting additional time to produce the documents of proof,” it opined.

“This delaying tactic is an attempt to further prolong the detention of Naidu in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison,’’ the TDP said and added that this proves how the YSRC government has been hell-bent on taking political vendetta and how it has been working on its strategy to decapitate the TDP leadership ahead of State elections by way of multiple arrests on fake charges and prolonging incarceration of TDP leaders.

