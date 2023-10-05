ACB court to hear TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu’s bail and CID’s custody petitions on October 5

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The ACB court in Vijayawada on Wednesday adjourned the hearing in former Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s bail plea and CID’s custody petition in the skill development case to Thursday.

The court took this decision amid intense arguments between CID lawyers represented by additional advocate general P Sudhakar Reddy and special public prosecutor Y N Vivekananda, and Supreme Court lawyer Pramod Kumar Dubey arguing on behalf of the TDP chief.

Dubey contended that then finance department senior official, Sunitha, had visited and studied the Siemens project being implemented in Gujarat, however, she did not raise any objections to the execution of the project. Dismissing the allegations that the project was executed without any proper study, Naidu’s counsel argued that there was evidence to prove that the Siemens project got the approval without any objections.

He further said Naidu was not a member of the Cost Evaluation Committee (CEC) that had fixed the cost of the skill development project. Dubey pointed out that one of the accused Bhaskar Rao, a member of the CEC, was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on November 16.

Referring to the Siemens project that was implemented after the cabinet had approved it, Dubey questioned, “How can a case be registered against Naidu when the decision was taken by the cabinet?”

The TDP chief’s counsel stated managing director and CEO of the skill development corporation, Ghanta Subba Rao, who had signed the agreement with Siemens on behalf of the then State government, was also out on bail.

‘Chances of former CM influencing witnesses high’

Dubey informed the court that the former Chief Minister was arrested without notice by the APCID. “Naidu has already been subjected to custodial interrogation for two days. There is no need for extending his custody again,” he mentioned in the court. Responding to the arguments, additional advocate general P Sudhakar Reddy sought dismissal of the bail petition.

He told the court, “There are higher chances of Naidu influencing the witnesses in the case. Public money worth Rs 371 crore has been misappropriated and the funds were diverted through shell companies. The GST department had alerted the State government about the alleged scam in 2017 and the amendment to the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act was made only in 2018, when the case was being investigated by the central agencies.”

Sudhakar Reddy argued that Section 17 (A) of PC Act was not applicable to Naidu. He further said, “Naidu’s role in the alleged scam was probed by the CID and the proofs were presented before the court. He was taken into custody only after obtaining adequate evidence.” After hearing both the sides, the ACB court judge posted the mat t e r fo r he a r ing t o Thursday.

‘Don't care about Jr NTR’S silence’

“I don’t care,’’ retorted Hindupur MLA and TDP leader N Balakrishna, when he was asked to respond to actor Jr NTR’s deafening silence on Naidu’s arrest

‘Don’t arrest Lokesh till Oct 12’

The AP High Court on Wednesday directed the CID not to arrest TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh in skill corporation case till October 12

