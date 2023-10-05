Andhra Pradesh: 1,507 polling stations in 6 Bapatla constituencies

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: All necessary action is being taken to prepare special summary revision of voter list in a transparent manner, said Bapatla district Collector Ranjath Bhasha. He held a review meeting with political parties representatives on Wednesday and said that all security measures are in place to safeguard EVM machines, which arrived to district in large number.

As many as 4,620 ballet units, 4,620 VVPAT machines and 4,200 control units are safely placed in storage units. Following the regulations of the election commission, in order to facilitate the voters to cast their vote without any hassle, polling station will be arranged within a kilometer radius.

As many as 1,507 polling centres are present in six assembly constituencies in the Bapatla district, 54 centres have been identified to shift into new buildings. Along with this, the names of 99 polling centres have been changed and three new polling centres have been set up in the district.

After a through investigation, the proposals have been sent to the election commission. He also urged the representatives of all political parties to coordinate and cooperate with the district administration to ensure the voter list is prepared in a transparent manner. District Revenue Officer AVSN Murthy, election department officials, and representatives of various political parties were also present.

