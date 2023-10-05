AP CM Jagan inaugurates three food processing units

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday virtually inaugurated three companies—Greenland South Limited, DP Chocolates Private limited and Banana Processing Cluster—and laid the foundation stone for nine projects of food processing units across the State. The total investment, these projects will be bringing to the state is pegged at Rs 3,008 crore and the total employment to be generated will be around 7,000 jobs, dispersed across 14 districts. Further, these food processing units will benefit 91,000 farmers.

The nine projects include a project of 13 millets processing units, with a total investment of Rs 65 crores. These units are strategically located across various assembly constituencies including Palakonda, Parvathipuram, Chintapalli, Bhimili, Rajanagaram, Rampachodavaram, Sullurpet, Peeleru, Jammalamadugu, Adoni, Nandyala, and Kadiri.

Additionally, an MoU has also been signed with 3F Oil Palm Pvt Ltd for the establishment of Rs 250-crores palm oil unit in Ayyavaram village, East Godavari district. The company aims to achieve a production capacity of 60 tonnes per hour, which will have a positive impact on farmers engaged in oil palm cultivation across 25 thousand hectares. This venture is expected to generate around 1,500 job opportunities and benefit approximately 50,000 farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagan said, “A substantial 75% of the total job positions within these industries are designated for locals.” Reassuring complete support to the industries investing in the State, he called upon the district collectors and other officials to cooperate in making the industries being set up in the State a success.

Orill Foods Pvt Ltd, renowned for its production of roasted gram and roasted peanuts, is embarking on a project worth Rs 50 crores to establish 7,500 metric tonnes of vegetables and spices at Maddi village of Padmanabham mandal in Visakhapatnam district.

Native Araku Coffee is expanding its operations in Kodavatipudi village, Anakapalli district, injecting Rs 20 crores into this endeavour.

The other projects mainly include Rs 544-crore bio-ethanol unit of Eco Steel India at Jajarakallu in Anantapuram district, Rs 250-crore Everest Steel Bulding unit at Madakasira, and many others.

Major projects

The major projects include Rs 125-cr United Industries Auto Plastic unit at Gudupalli in Sri Satya Sai district, Rs 225-cr Sarvani Bio Fuels unit in Bapatla district, Rs 200-cr bio-pesticides unit of the NACL Multichem in Srikakulam district and Rs 200-cr Ravali Spinners unit at Khandavalli at Khandavalli in East Godavari district

