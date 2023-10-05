AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to apprise Modi, Shah on Naidu’s arrest? 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah as he kicks off his two-day visit to Delhi on Thursday.

According to his official itinerary, Jagan is headed to Delhi at 10 am. Though no programme has been fixed throughout the day, it is most likely that he will call on Modi and Shah during the day.

The Chief Minister is likely to take up various issues pertaining to the State, including the pending assurances under AP Reorganisation Act and release of funds to the State. It may be noted that the Centre had released funds for the Polavaram project recently and had also disbursed Rs 10,460 crore as compensation towards the revenue deficit suffered by the State.

This apart, sources said that Jagan would be apprising the top BJP leaders about the arrest of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the prevailing political situation in the State. It may be recalled that the JSP, an ally of the BJP, had announced an alliance with the TDP.

Meanwhile, Jagan will be participating in the review meeting on Left-Wing extremism that will be chaired by the Centre at Vigyan Bhavan on Friday.

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah as he kicks off his two-day visit to Delhi on Thursday. According to his official itinerary, Jagan is headed to Delhi at 10 am. Though no programme has been fixed throughout the day, it is most likely that he will call on Modi and Shah during the day. The Chief Minister is likely to take up various issues pertaining to the State, including the pending assurances under AP Reorganisation Act and release of funds to the State. It may be noted that the Centre had released funds for the Polavaram project recently and had also disbursed Rs 10,460 crore as compensation towards the revenue deficit suffered by the State.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); This apart, sources said that Jagan would be apprising the top BJP leaders about the arrest of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the prevailing political situation in the State. It may be recalled that the JSP, an ally of the BJP, had announced an alliance with the TDP. Meanwhile, Jagan will be participating in the review meeting on Left-Wing extremism that will be chaired by the Centre at Vigyan Bhavan on Friday.