JSP-TDP alliance need of the hour, says Pawan, hopes that BJP will also join it

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Continuing his broadside against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday said for the future of the State, Jagan should be thrown out of the power and politics.

Addressing a public meeting at Pedana in Krishna district as part of his Vaarahi Vijaya Yatra, on Wednesday, Pawan Kalyan said, “Jagan is unfit for politics and people of the State should ensure he is stayed out of politics permanently.”

Asserting that the JSP-TDP alliance is need of the hour, he said any other party except YSRC is welcome to join it to contest the 2024 elections. He hoped that the BJP would also join it. The JSP chief said together with the TDP, they will draft a manifesto for 2024 elections.

Questioning the YSRC government’s claims of all is well and there are no irregularities, the JSP chief referring to an answer given in Parliament by the Union Minister, said Andhra Pradesh has the highest number of irregularities in National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme implementation.

As many as 1,59,570 complaints have been received by the ministry and Rs 337 crore is said to have been diverted.” In his more than an hour long speech, Pawan Kalyan went ballistic against the YSRC government and termed Jagan a great disaster and not a golden future of the State. “Telugu people should never give up their self- respect and rise above caste to be united as Andhras, more so in politics,” he asserted. Pawan Kalyan said there was a galore of complaints against Pedana MLA Jogi Rameh, who is also Housing Minister, about his corruption.

On the issue of Krishna district police serving a notice on him, the JSP chief said, “My only advise to them is to do their duty and don’t get dragged into politics.”

