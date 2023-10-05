Lokesh to return to AP today, likely to meet Naidu in prison in a day or two

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh will return to the State from Delhi on Thursday. He will meet TDP supremo and his father N Chandrababu Naidu in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison during Mulakat in a day or two.

Following the arrest of Naidu in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation case, Lokesh went to Delhi to hold consultations with legal experts, meet leaders of various political parties to garner their support for Naidu, and explain to the people of the country through national media about the ‘illegal’ arrest of the former CM.

During an informal interaction with mediapersons at the party headquarters on Wednesday, TDP State president K Atchannaidu said Lokesh will either directly go to Rajamahendravaram or land in Vijayawada from Delhi on Thursday. The TDP general secretary will resume his Yuva Galam Padayatra soon.

Exuding confidence that Naidu will come out of the jail before October 9 and the ongoing protests will be continued till that date, he said they will organise different forms of protests from October 10 in case of any delay in Naidu’s release from the jail.

Informing that around 120 people died unable to digest the arrest of the former CM, Atchannaidu said Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of Naidu, will visit and console the bereaved families soon. The names of the joint action committee members from the TDP to work with the Jana Sena Party will be announced soon, he added.

