Newborn abducted from GGH reunited with family, woman held

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The kidnap case of the seven-day-old infant at Guntur GGH ended on a happy note as the police rescued the girl and arrested the accused within 24 hours after the abduction.

Speaking to TNIE, Guntur East DSP Nachiketh said that three special teams have been formed to search for the baby. The police tracked the woman and the baby at Uppalapadu in Narasaraopet mandal of Palnadu district and arrested the woman. As the investigation is still going on, the details of the accused can not be revealed, he added. He along with ASP Supraja safely handed the baby over to the parents.

According to the police, Roshni, a resident of Old Guntur, was admitted in the hospital on September 26 and gave birth to a baby girl. On Tuesday evening, the baby girl was abducted by an unidentified woman from hospital premises. Soon after receiving the information, Kothapet police launched an investigation, inspected the CCTV footage of the hospital, and traced the woman.

Meanwhile, the hospital authorities have decided to increase security measures to prevent such incidents from repeating in the future. Speaking on the occasion, hospital superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar said that strict restrictions will be imposed in the delivery ward and only attendees of the patients would be allowed to enter the ward.

“Identity cards would be issued to both patients and attendees to prevent any confusion. A special entrance would be set up for the entry and exit of the patients from the delivery ward. In order to speed up the discharge process, a nurse and a doctor would be deployed at the delivery ward to oversee the name registration of those who exit from the ward with newborn babies to ensure their safety. Police personnel would be deployed at the ward,” he added.

