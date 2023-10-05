Home States Andhra Pradesh

TTD EO lays stone for renovation of dilapidated rock Mandapam at Alipiri

Dharma Reddy, along with Joint EO Veerabrahmam on Wednesday inspected the old and dilapidated Mandapam. 

Age-old stone pillar Mandapam at Alipiri in Tirupati I Madhav K

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy on Wednesday announced that the TTD will be renovating the dilapidated rock Mandapam near the Padala Mandapam at Alipiri with a cost of `1.36 crores. EO laid stone for the renovation work of the Mandapam, used by the pilgrims trekking the Alipiri footpath, to take rest. Dharma Reddy, along with Joint EO Veerabrahmam on Wednesday inspected the old and dilapidated Mandapam. 

Speaking on the occasion, Dharma Reddy told the reporters that 16th century kings had built two stone Mandapams on both sides of the footpath, of which one is in a state of despair and needs an urgent renovation. The engineering department has given a report on revival by reusing the slabs and pillars, he added. 

Earlier, the EO explained and showed the damaged back walls of the Mandapam to media personnel, and requested them, and the general public to cooperate with the authority and not indulge in any kind of ‘misleading’ campaign. 

“At the time of renovation of Paruveta Mandapam in Tirumala earlier, there was a malicious campaign on social media, hurting the sentiments of the devotees. I appeal people to refrain from such baseless campaigns. Stringent action will be taken against such false reports,” he lamented.

Additionally, Sura Narahari and Kusuma couple from Tirupati presented a silver Nagapadaga and a silver crown to Sri Kapileswara Swami on Wednesday. These ornaments weighed around 16 kg and worth about Rs 14 lakhs. They were handed over by the donors to TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy. Deputy EO Devendra Babu, AEO Subbaraju, and others were present.

