Vizag airport ranks 66 in global AS1 and Q2 rankings

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Visakhapatnam International Airport has ranked 66 globally in the AS1 and Q2 rankings. Speaking at a meeting under the chairmanship of MP MVV Satyanarayana, airport director S Raja Reddy stated that full-fledged cargo operations will commence from November 10. International air cargo operations will also commence in a month after creating infrastructure for the purpose, as the AAI has awarded the international cargo handling to AAI subsidiary Allied Services Ltd, he added.

The airport advisory committee (AAC) urged the airport director to chalk out a detailed action plan to improve the rating of the airport to be in world top 30 top rankings.

The director ordered the AAC to make necessary arrangements as the airport will be closed from 9 pm to 8 am from November to April for runway maintenance works. However. the AAC requested Reddy and the MP to amend the closure timings to 11 pm to 7 pm instead of the proposed timings.

