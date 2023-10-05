Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vizag airport ranks 66 in global AS1 and Q2 rankings

The airport advisory committee (AAC) urged the airport director to chalk out a detailed action plan to improve the rating of the airport to be in world top 30 top rankings. 

Published: 05th October 2023 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2023 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Visakhapatnam International Airport

A file photo of Visakhapatnam International Airport | EPS

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Visakhapatnam International Airport has ranked 66 globally in the AS1 and Q2 rankings. Speaking at a meeting under the chairmanship of MP MVV Satyanarayana, airport director S Raja Reddy stated that full-fledged cargo operations will commence from November 10. International air cargo operations will also commence in a month after creating infrastructure for the purpose, as the AAI has awarded the international cargo handling to AAI subsidiary Allied Services Ltd, he added.  

The airport advisory committee (AAC) urged the airport director to chalk out a detailed action plan to improve the rating of the airport to be in world top 30 top rankings. 

The director ordered the AAC to make necessary arrangements as the airport will be closed from 9 pm to 8 am from November to April for runway maintenance works. However. the AAC requested Reddy and the MP to amend the closure timings to 11 pm to 7 pm instead of the proposed timings. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Visakhapatnam International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp