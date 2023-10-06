ACB Court reserves orders in Chandrababu's bail, police custody petitions; posts matter to Oct 9

By PTI

AMARAVATI: A local court here on Friday reserved orders on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's bail petition and Andhra Pradesh Police CID's plea seeking his custody in the Skill Development Corporation scam case, and posted these matters to Monday, October 9.

The Vijayawada ACB Court is expected to pronounce its orders on Monday.

The CID was represented by Additional Advocate General P Sudhakar Reddy and Special Public Prosecutor Y N Vivekananda while Supreme Court lawyer Pramod Dubey argued on behalf of the former chief minister.

The CID is seeking another five-day police custody of Naidu to further question him in the Skill Development Corporation Scam case as he allegedly did not cooperate with the investigating officials during the first two-day custodial questioning on September 23 and 24.

On Thursday, the court extended Naidu's judicial remand in the Skill Development Corporation Scam case by a fortnight till October 19.

The court extended Naidu's remand for the third time in the wake of the second extension of remand ending on Thursday.

Naidu was arrested on September 9 for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, which resulted in a purported loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.

Further, two more CID prisoner on transit (PT) warrant petitions in the AP FiberNet and Amaravati Inner Ring Road scam cases are also lined up to be heard on Monday in the ACB Court.

