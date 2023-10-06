Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Another woman arrested in Guntur GGH kidnap case

Police say accused abducted newborn owing to financial crisis

The unidentified woman who abducted the infant at Guntur GGH was arrested within 24 hours. | Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a major development, Guntur police on Thursday, arrested two women for abducting a seven-day-old newborn from Guntur GGH and reunited the baby with their parents. According to the police, the accused K Lakshmi (35), a native of Uppalapadu village in Narasaraopet mandal of Palnadu district, was in a deep financial crisis and has been trying to get work to pay off her debts.

Meanwhile, A Venkateswaramma, a native of the same village, has been trying to adopt a baby and allegedly asked Lakshmi to kidnap a newborn from Guntur GGH, as she often visits the hospital for treatment. Venkateswaramma also agreed to pay a decent amount of money if Lakshmi succeeds in the task. As per the plan, Lakshmi abducted the daughter of Roshni and Rabbani on October 3 and took her to Venkateswaramma. Under the instructions of Guntur Superintendent of Police Arif Hafeez, three special teams were formed and traced the woman and the baby.

Meanwhile, the hospital authorities have launched an investigation into the security measures, especially in the delivery ward. During this, the officials identified that not a single doctor was present at 106, 107, and 110 wards as per regulations, from which the baby was abducted. Hospital superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar instructed the security company Agile Security Pvt Limited to submit a thorough report on the security measures being implemented in the hospital for the safety of patients. He also instructed them to submit the details of all security personnel deployed in the hospital, their identity proofs, and salary payment details without fail.

The hospital has entered into an MoU with the Agile security company to handle all security measures in the hospital. Show cause notices have been served to RMOs, HODs and in-charge nurse of the gynaecology department for their negligence. A request letter will be sent to police department to set up a woman constable at delivery wards.

