AP CM to hold mega outreach meet

P Hareesh By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to hold a mega outreach programme with his party leaders in Vijayawada on October 9. The YSRC president will guide the party rank and file on taking forward the government’s ongoing flagship programmes and the initiatives to be launched in the coming days to the doorstep of the people.

According to party sources, all the State-level leaders, ZPTCs, Mandal Parishad presidents, district residents, incharges and regional coordinators will attend the meeting.

“Nearly 7,000-8,000 YSRC leaders will attend the meeting to be held at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium,’’ sources said.

Jagan is likely to brief the YSRC leaders about the ongoing public outreach campaigns and ask them to take them to the masses in every nook and corner of the State.

The government and the party have taken up various programmes like Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam, Jaganannaku Chebudham, Jagananne Maa Nammakam, Jagananna Suraksha and the more recent Jagananna Arogya Suraksha over the past one-and-half years to reach out to the masses. Through the party outreach programme, Jagan is likely to tell the party leaders to give a push to Jagananna Arogya Suraksha (JAS) as it relates to the basic health needs of every individual in the State.

The JAS campaign turned out to be successful with 1,781 medical camps conducted in the first four days (till October 4) and more than seven lakh people attended the camps. Conducting 3.63 crore rapid tests at the doorstep of the people and screening of 2.23 crore children are part of the mega health campaign.

The government is said to have got positive feedback about these initiatives and it is likely to even launch the second phase of Jagananna Suraksha soon. Through the programme, the government delivered 20 different certificates and services to the people either at their doorstep or at the nearby secretariat.

“The mass outreach programmes have been taking the government and the elected representatives to the doorstep of people, which is resulting in positive feedback about the government. They will be improvised and more initiatives are likely in the run up to the elections,’’ a YSRC leader said.

