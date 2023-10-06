BJP central leadership unlikely to join JSP-TDP poll alliance in Andhra Pradesh

P Hareesh By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Though the State BJP has been saying that the party national leadership will take a call on the alliance with the Jana Sena Party and the TDP, some party leaders are of the view that the high command is unlikely to favour an alliance.

The State BJP found itself in a fix with the sudden announcement of its ally and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan that he would fight the 2024 elections in alliance with the TDP. Pawan Kalyan said he is hopeful that the BJP will also join the alliance to ensure that the anti-establishment vote does not get split to defeat the ruling YSRC in the State.

The BJP, on the other hand, seems to be a divided house on having an alliance with the JSP-TDP combine as a section of leaders is of the view that the party central leadership will consider its interests at the national level rather than at the State, where its presence is minimal.

Explaining why the BJP national leadership may take a decision on going it alone in the 2024 elections, a senior leader, who is a member of the party core committee, said, “The party needs the support of other parties in the Rajya Sabha to pass important bills. The YSRC has supported all the bills so far and our leadership may take this into consideration when it thinks of an electoral alliance in Andhra Pradesh.’’

Of the total 11 Rajya Sabha MPs from AP, the YSRC has a strength of nine at present. Two seats will fall vacant in April 2024 and the YSRC has enough numbers to win them too. Among the two MPs, who will retire include TDP’s Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, which leaves the party without any representation in the Upper House.

Meanwhile, the BJP leaders said the JSP chief had never considered or consulted the saffron party’s State leadership in taking decisions or chalking out joint programmes.

“The JSP chief’s announcement to ally with the TDP was all of a sudden and we were not informed about it. Pawan Kalyan, right from the beginning, has been favouring the TDP and trying to make our leadership too take a favourable decision on joining the alliance,’’ he explained.

Another senior leader, however, admitted that the party is not in a position to win a single seat if it goes to elections alone.

“Alliance will favour us to get 4-5 Assembly seats, which can give us a platform to grow in the State,’’ he opined, but was quick to add that any alliance should be on their terms and not from the opposite side.

In the 2014 elections, the BJP was given the seats, which the alliance partner wanted to and not the one the party desired, the leader recalled. Though the BJP won five seats, it could not expand its base and make any mark in the 2019 elections, he observed.

VIJAYAWADA: Though the State BJP has been saying that the party national leadership will take a call on the alliance with the Jana Sena Party and the TDP, some party leaders are of the view that the high command is unlikely to favour an alliance. The State BJP found itself in a fix with the sudden announcement of its ally and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan that he would fight the 2024 elections in alliance with the TDP. Pawan Kalyan said he is hopeful that the BJP will also join the alliance to ensure that the anti-establishment vote does not get split to defeat the ruling YSRC in the State. The BJP, on the other hand, seems to be a divided house on having an alliance with the JSP-TDP combine as a section of leaders is of the view that the party central leadership will consider its interests at the national level rather than at the State, where its presence is minimal.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Explaining why the BJP national leadership may take a decision on going it alone in the 2024 elections, a senior leader, who is a member of the party core committee, said, “The party needs the support of other parties in the Rajya Sabha to pass important bills. The YSRC has supported all the bills so far and our leadership may take this into consideration when it thinks of an electoral alliance in Andhra Pradesh.’’ Of the total 11 Rajya Sabha MPs from AP, the YSRC has a strength of nine at present. Two seats will fall vacant in April 2024 and the YSRC has enough numbers to win them too. Among the two MPs, who will retire include TDP’s Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, which leaves the party without any representation in the Upper House. Meanwhile, the BJP leaders said the JSP chief had never considered or consulted the saffron party’s State leadership in taking decisions or chalking out joint programmes. “The JSP chief’s announcement to ally with the TDP was all of a sudden and we were not informed about it. Pawan Kalyan, right from the beginning, has been favouring the TDP and trying to make our leadership too take a favourable decision on joining the alliance,’’ he explained. Another senior leader, however, admitted that the party is not in a position to win a single seat if it goes to elections alone. “Alliance will favour us to get 4-5 Assembly seats, which can give us a platform to grow in the State,’’ he opined, but was quick to add that any alliance should be on their terms and not from the opposite side. In the 2014 elections, the BJP was given the seats, which the alliance partner wanted to and not the one the party desired, the leader recalled. Though the BJP won five seats, it could not expand its base and make any mark in the 2019 elections, he observed.