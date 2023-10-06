CM failed to protect AP water share: Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing concern over the Centre’s decision to review the allocation of Krishna water to Andhra Pradesh, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh alleged that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government miserably failed in safeguarding the rightful share of the State.

With the approval of the new terms of reference of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT), which govern the division of river water between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, water will be allocated on a project-wise basis for the projects in both the States that are intended for development or future purposes.

“There is every likelihood of Rayalaseema turning into a desert, if the State loses its rightful share of Krishna water, which caters to the drinking and irrigation needs of the drought-prone region,” the TDP leader felt.

A day after the Centre’s decision to review the river water allocation, taking to social media platform ‘X’ on Thursday, Lokesh said, “The sins committed by Jagan are turning into curses for Rayalaseema. Benefits of Andhra Pradesh were put at stake because of the crimes committed by Jagan. After leaving the Special Category Status because of his illegal assets cases, Jagan gave up Visakhapatnam Railway Zone to escape from the case related to the digging of Rushikonda. To save his younger brother from the murder case of his paternal uncle, Jagan abdicated the Polavaram project, which is a lifeline of the State.”

“After claiming himself as Rayalaseema Bidda (son), Jagan is causing distress to the people like cancer ‘Gadda’ (tumour). People should realise what they have lost for giving a chance to Jagan to rule the State,” he remarked.

