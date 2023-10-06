CM Jagan fosters digital connect, joins WhatsApp channel

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has joined WhatsApp channels in a move towards fostering direct digital engagement with the citizens of Andhra Pradesh. With this step, the Chief Minister seeks to create a more accessible and inclusive platform for communication.

In his inaugural message, Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his delight at becoming a part of the vibrant WhatsApp community.

He stated, “I am very happy to join the WhatsApp community and stay connected with all of you digitally. Looking forward to keeping in touch with you here!”

This initiative is poised to strengthen the bond between the government and the people of the State by providing a direct channel for information dissemination and interaction. Through this platform, people will have the opportunity to receive updates on various government initiatives, policy announcements, and other relevant information.

The move has been met with enthusiasm from citizens across the state, who appreciate the Chief Minister’s efforts to bridge the digital divide and engage directly with the public. People can follow Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on WhatsApp at https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va4JGNi42Dc

cmaxNjf0q.

