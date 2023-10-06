Srisailam temple in AP gears up for Dasara Mahotsavams

K Madhu Sudhakar By

Express News Service

KURNOOL: The Srisailam temple is gearing for the upcoming nine-day Dasara Mahotsavams, also known as Devi Navaratrulu, starting from October 15. The invitation card distribution will begin in the next few days, and a tradition-based temple cleaning, Sannidi Suddi, is planned for the occasion. Devi Navaratrulu will run from October 15 to 24, culminating in Purnahuti and Shemipuja on the day of the Dasara festival.

The temple authorities are expecting over 10 lakh devotees during Dasara, with the number potentially increasing on special festival days. The Mahotsavams will kick off with special rituals, including Utsava sankalpam and Ganapathi puja at the Yagasala temple and conclude with Chandiyagama, Purnahuti, and Shemipuja.

Daily programmes, featuring special pujas, will run from 8 am to 9 pm throughout the celebrations.

To ensure devotees’ convenience, arrangements are being made for queues, food distribution (anna danam), water supply, electrification of ghat roads, cloakrooms, chappal stands, toilets and temporary dressing rooms. The parking lots will be set up around the temple, welcoming arches will adorn various parts of Srisailam town for pilgrims.

The lights and showers for holy baths at Patalganga will be provided, along with barricades for organised queues within the main temple premises. Srisailam temple executive officer D Peddiraju announced the decisions made during a review meeting, including the installation of an LED screen at Gangadhara Mandapam for viewing the event.

R’varam to celebrate fete from Oct 15

The 11-day annual Dasara festivities will begin at Devichowk, situated in the Rajamahendravaram, from October 15 to 25. Battula Rajeswararao, President of Sridevi Utsava Samiti, addressed the media and said elaborate arrangements are underway for the festival

