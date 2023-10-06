TDP-JSP combine a virus not a vaccine: Minister Jogi Ramesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Describing the alliance of TDP and Jana Sena Party as a virus and not a vaccine as claimed by JSP chief Pawan Kalyan, Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh felt that the combination of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan was inauspicious.

“The combination of the two leaders is nothing but a poisonous seed and equal to a virus. Naidu and Pawan Kalyan worked together in the past, but nothing happened to the people. Hence, the people are not liking both of them,” he observed.

Speaking to mediapersons at the YSRC headquarters on Thursday, Ramesh lashed out at Pawan Kalyan stating that he did not feel any shame even after losing from the two Assembly constituencies from where he contested in the 2019 elections. Contrary to the JSP chief’s baseless allegation that about 2,000 goons were set to cause trouble at his Pedana meeting at the behest of YSRC, not even 2,000 people attended it, he ridiculed.

In fact, after his announcement of alliance with the TDP, Pawan Kalyan expected that a large number of people would turn up for his Vaarahi Vijaya Yatra. But the first meeting he addressed at Avanigadda after announcing electoral alliance with the TDP, was not received well by the people. Hence, Pawan Kalyan made the baseless allegation that the YSRC conspired to create a big trouble at his Pedana meeting, to draw the public attention. But the JSP chief’s meeting at Pedana also proved to be a flop, he said.

“As people are happy with the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, they are aspiring for his leadership for another 25 years. Pawan Kalyan is spitting venom on Jagan unable to digest the growing popularity of the Chief Minister,” Ramesh observed. Stating that Pawan Kalyan is incompetent for politics, he sought to know why the TDP leadership trusted him, despite his claim that yellow party was weakened.

Referring to the statement of Pawan Kalyan that he got strength to contest 40 Assembly seats in Telangana, he asked why the actor-politician fell at the feet of TDP chief Naidu for 20 Assembly seats in AP and why he was sold out to Naidu. “Unlike the Opposition leaders, Jagan is committed to fulfilling his promises made to the people. The State needs Jagan’s leadership as he is committed to the well-being of people,” he asserted.

