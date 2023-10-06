Verdict on bail plea in AP fibernet case reserved

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday reserved its orders on the anticipatory bail plea filed by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the AP fibernet case. The case was registered by the APCID on September 9, 2021 and Naidu’s name was included as an accused in September.

According to the CID, the previous TDP government allegedly manipulated the tender process to allot the work order for phase-1 of the AP FiberNet Project of Rs 330 crore to a company of its choice. Advocate General S Sriram urged the court to refuse anticipatory bail to the petitioner. Naidu’s counsel Siddharth Agarwal said the petitioner did not tamper with any evidence in the case.

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday reserved its orders on the anticipatory bail plea filed by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the AP fibernet case. The case was registered by the APCID on September 9, 2021 and Naidu’s name was included as an accused in September. According to the CID, the previous TDP government allegedly manipulated the tender process to allot the work order for phase-1 of the AP FiberNet Project of Rs 330 crore to a company of its choice. Advocate General S Sriram urged the court to refuse anticipatory bail to the petitioner. Naidu’s counsel Siddharth Agarwal said the petitioner did not tamper with any evidence in the case.