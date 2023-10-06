We are yet to study fresh ToR of Krishna Water Tribunal: Sajjala

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said they are yet to study the new terms of reference of Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

“The decision was taken just a day back. The Opposition TDP is making a hue and cry over it and criticising the lack of response from the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government,’’ he said on Thursday and added that those well-versed with the subject would first study the ToR and a decision would be taken later.

“Responding immediately to a decision taken 24 hours back will be a misinformed one,” he opined. He, however, felt that a thing of past was brought to life once again and it was not right.

“The department concerned or the minister or the legal department will respond to it soon,’’ he added.

On the political front, Sajjala said Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, during his Vaarahi Yatra in Pedana, said the TDP is weakened and the JSP needs to support it.

“Will the TDP agree to the remarks of Pawan Kalyan?’’ he asked.

Sajjala said though local TDP activists took out rallies in support of Pawan Kalyan, the JSP chief had ignored them at his meeting. “Now, Pawan Kalyan, who says that the TDP is weakened, should tell how many seats will be given for the TDP to contest in the 2024 elections?’’ he mocked.

On the criticism that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy went to Delhi to apprise the BJP leadership on the arrest of Naidu, Sajjala said the former CM was sent to judicial remand by the court and not Jagan.

“The CM visits Delhi to take up issues pertaining to the State with the Centre and attend official meetings. Jagan is maintaining a balanced approach with respect to the Centre-State relations and that is why AP is getting more assistance than it got during the previous regime,’’ he asserted.

