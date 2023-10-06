YSRC afraid of JSP-TDP alliance: Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan sought to know why the YSRC, which is claiming to win all the 175 Assembly seats in the State in the ensuing elections, is getting panicked over the JSP-TDP alliance.

Addressing a public meeting at Mudinepalli in Eluru district as part of his Vaarahi Vijaya Yatra on Thursday, the JSP chief said, “Why are you (YSRC) getting afraid of the JSP-TDP combine when you claim to clinch all the 175 seats? You should win the ensuing election if you give good governance. But when you are getting panicked about our alliance, it is nothing but your admission of our strength.”

Asserting that he is committed to freeing Andhra Pradesh from the clutches of YSRC, Pawan Kalyan said how can Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who failed to lay proper roads, ask for votes in the next elections. He promised to reduce the prices of liquor after the formation of the JSP-TDP government.

