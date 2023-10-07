Andhra Pradesh: Taj Mahal Tea’s ‘Megh Santoor’ sets world record

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taj Mahal Tea, India’s leading tea brand, has achieved a remarkable feat by securing a Guinness World Record certification for its latest outdoor campaign, ‘Megh Santoor’. Standing tall opposite the Vijayawada Junction Railway Station, ‘Megh Santoor’ has been recognised as the largest environmentally interactive billboard by the Guinness World Records, with the prestigious title officially bestowed on September 10.

At the core of ‘Megh Santoor’, there are 31 strings and handles meticulously arranged to produce the enchanting strains of the ancient rain Raga, ‘Megh Malhar’.Renowned Indian classical musician, percussionist, and composer, Taufiq Qureshi, lent his expertise to ensure that the Raaga resonates with the true spirit of the Indian monsoon. The initiative showcases the commitment of Taj Mahal Tea to merge tradition with modernity.

