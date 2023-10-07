Angallu violence: Andhra Pradesh HC grants bail to TDP leaders

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to several TDP leaders and cadre, who were named as accused in the cases registered by Mudivedu and Punganur police of Annamayya and Chittoor districts respectively for the violence that broke out at Angallu and Bhimaganipalli crossroads during the visit of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu a couple of months back.

TDP MLC Bhumireddy Ramagopal Reddy, former minister N Amarnath Reddy, former MLAs D Ramesh and Shajahan Basha, and several other leaders and activists filed the anticipatory bail petitions in the High Court.

Justice K Suresh Reddy, while granting anticipatory bail to the TDP leaders, said each petitioner should submit two sureties of Rs 10,000 each and surrender themselves before the police within two weeks.The court directed the police to release the petitioners on their surrender. The petitioners were also directed to appear before the police once in a week for two weeks between 10 am and 1 pm.

