AP introduces ‘selfie with toppers’ to boost academic excellence

Additionally, he invited district Collectors and other officials to actively participate in the initiative, aiming to uplift students' spirits and encourage academic achievement.

Published: 07th October 2023 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2023 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Praveen Prakash (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The School Education Department has introduced a novel initiative titled ‘Selfie With Toppers’ to boost the morale of students and celebrate academic excellence. Under the initiative, the government school teachers have been instructed to take selfies with the top-performing students of the recently concluded Formative Assessment-2 (FA-2) exams and share them on social media.

Principal Secretary (School Education ) Praveen Prakash issued the directive on Friday, urging teachers to complete the evaluation of Formative Assessment-2 exams by October 6 and commence the ‘Selfie With Toppers’ programme from October 7. Additionally, he invited district Collectors and other officials to actively participate in the initiative, aiming to uplift students’ spirits and encourage academic achievement.

State President of the Municipal Teachers Federation (MTF) S Rama Krishna lauded the efforts of the education department and acknowledged Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Principal Secretary Pravin Prakash, and Commissioner S Suresh Kumar for spearheading innovative advancements in the education system.He emphasised that these initiatives, using the latest technology, are crucial in elevating AP’s school education to national prominence, ensuring flawless education experience.

