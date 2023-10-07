AP: Khushbu raps Bandaru, demands public apology

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP leader Khushbu Sundar criticised former minister and TDP leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy over his derogatory remarks against Tourism minister R K Roja and sought an unconditional public apology from the senior leader here on Friday.

Though none of the State BJP leaders reacted to the controversial remark of Bandaru, the actor-turned-politician from Tamil Nadu condemned the foul language used against the minister. It may be recalled that Bandaru was arrested for his alleged sexist remarks a few days back. In a video, Khushbu strongly condemned the words used by the senior TDP leader against Roja.

“It just shows his class, his insecurities and his patriarchal misogynist mindset. A man thinks he has all the right to malign a woman when he has failed miserably.’’Slamming the ex-minister for maligning the dignity of a woman, Khushbu further went on to say, “The comment shows that Bandaru failed as a human being. He failed the people of his constituency. He failed the woman who raised him. No man who respects a woman will ever speak in such a derogatory manner,’’ she said in her video statement.“I stand with Roja, not because she is a friend, but because I’m a woman myself,” the BJP leader stated.

“In our country, Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam Act has been brought in by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are talking about taking women forward, we are talking about women empowerment, we are talking about breaking the glass ceilings and we have people like Bandaru who think it’s his birthright to malign a woman using such foul language. He should be ashamed of himself. I will fight for Roja until he issues an apology,’’ the BJP leader said in her video statement.

Khushbu went on to add, “Whatever position you hold today as a man, as a human, you should give up on that and say, I am sorry for speaking about women in such a deplorable manner.’’Stating that she is looking forward to an apology from the former minister, Khushbu said that no man who is brought up by another woman will ever speak in such a manner about a woman.

VIJAYAWADA: BJP leader Khushbu Sundar criticised former minister and TDP leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy over his derogatory remarks against Tourism minister R K Roja and sought an unconditional public apology from the senior leader here on Friday. Though none of the State BJP leaders reacted to the controversial remark of Bandaru, the actor-turned-politician from Tamil Nadu condemned the foul language used against the minister. It may be recalled that Bandaru was arrested for his alleged sexist remarks a few days back. In a video, Khushbu strongly condemned the words used by the senior TDP leader against Roja. “It just shows his class, his insecurities and his patriarchal misogynist mindset. A man thinks he has all the right to malign a woman when he has failed miserably.’’Slamming the ex-minister for maligning the dignity of a woman, Khushbu further went on to say, “The comment shows that Bandaru failed as a human being. He failed the people of his constituency. He failed the woman who raised him. No man who respects a woman will ever speak in such a derogatory manner,’’ she said in her video statement.“I stand with Roja, not because she is a friend, but because I’m a woman myself,” the BJP leader stated. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “In our country, Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam Act has been brought in by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are talking about taking women forward, we are talking about women empowerment, we are talking about breaking the glass ceilings and we have people like Bandaru who think it’s his birthright to malign a woman using such foul language. He should be ashamed of himself. I will fight for Roja until he issues an apology,’’ the BJP leader said in her video statement. Khushbu went on to add, “Whatever position you hold today as a man, as a human, you should give up on that and say, I am sorry for speaking about women in such a deplorable manner.’’Stating that she is looking forward to an apology from the former minister, Khushbu said that no man who is brought up by another woman will ever speak in such a manner about a woman.