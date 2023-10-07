Hope for BJP-TDP-JSP combine in 2024 polls: Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan, who already announced that his party will sail with the TDP in the coming elections, has said his desire is to see that the BJP-TDP-JSP combine will repeat the 2014 show in 2024 elections to avoid split in the anti-incumbency vote.

Asserting that the JSP is still continuing in the NDA and he attended the meeting of NDA parties recently, Pawan Kalyan said his party extended support to the BJP-TDP combine in 2014 in the interests of the State post bifurcation, and now hoping that the three parties will work together in the 2024 elections.

“This is my desire and I informed the elders at the Centre on several occasions and requested them about the necessity for the three parties to sail together to turn Andhra Pradesh, which plunged into darkness, into a best State,” the JSP chief explained.

Speaking to mediapersons at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Friday, the JSP chief said he was forced to tell the decision on alliance in Rajamahendravaram because of the over-smartness of the YSRC. The government arrested TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, when the Centre was busy with the G20 Summit.

“After consoling Naidu in jail, considering the prevailing conditions in the State, I announced the alliance with the TDP in the presence of party leaders Nara Lokesh and Balakrishna,” he mentioned.

“In fact, I wanted to meet the BJP elders in Delhi to explain the developments in the State and make an announcement on the poll alliance after their approval. But I did not get the opportunity to explain to them the adamant attitude of the YSRC as they were busy with the G20 summit and announced my decision in Rajamahendravaram itself, he elaborated.

Asserting that he is still committed to his statement to avoid a split in the anti-YSRC vote, the JSP chief felt that the BJP leaders may take a positive decision in this regard.

Taking a dig at the YSRC leaders for speaking over the alliance and the number of seats for the JSP, he suggested them to focus on the wellbeing of the State. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who went to Delhi, should discuss the State issues with the Central leaders and not other matters, he said.

On the occasion, Pawan Kalyan announced the names of the JSP coordination committee to work together with the TDP to take forward the joint fight against the YSRC government on the people’s issues.

JSP Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar will be the chairman of the coordination committee. The members include JSP vice-president B Mahender Reddy, presidents of combined East Godavari and West Godavari districts Kandula Durgesh and Kotikalapudi Govinda Rao, general secretary Palavalasa Yeshaswi and Bommidi Nayakar.

