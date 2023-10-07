Home States Andhra Pradesh

Skill development scam: TDP releases book on facts

They demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy respond on this matter.

Published: 07th October 2023 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2023 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP on Friday released a book containing facts pertaining to the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and alleged that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government launched a false propaganda against Telugu Desam supremo and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who strove for the empowerment of youth by providing skill training, out of political vendetta.

Speaking on the occasion, TDP State president K Atchannaidu said the Crime Investigation Department, which claimed that a Rs 3,300 crore scam took place in the APSSDC initially, later changed it to Rs 300 crore and now mentioned that Rs 27 crore was transferred into the TDP bank accounts from the shell companies.

Meanwhile, TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram and Politburo member Nimmala Rama Naidu pointed out how the ruling YSRC, which does not have even 50% of cadre compared to that of Telugu Desam, could become number five in collecting donations at the national level and stood on top at the regional level. They demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy respond on this matter.

“Now, only those companies which are donating funds for the YSRC, are getting the project contracts and other benefits. Is it not quid pro quo?  The TDP has never supported those who looted the public money,” they asserted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu Skill development scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp