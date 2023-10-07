Skill development scam: TDP releases book on facts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP on Friday released a book containing facts pertaining to the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and alleged that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government launched a false propaganda against Telugu Desam supremo and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who strove for the empowerment of youth by providing skill training, out of political vendetta.

Speaking on the occasion, TDP State president K Atchannaidu said the Crime Investigation Department, which claimed that a Rs 3,300 crore scam took place in the APSSDC initially, later changed it to Rs 300 crore and now mentioned that Rs 27 crore was transferred into the TDP bank accounts from the shell companies.

Meanwhile, TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram and Politburo member Nimmala Rama Naidu pointed out how the ruling YSRC, which does not have even 50% of cadre compared to that of Telugu Desam, could become number five in collecting donations at the national level and stood on top at the regional level. They demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy respond on this matter.

“Now, only those companies which are donating funds for the YSRC, are getting the project contracts and other benefits. Is it not quid pro quo? The TDP has never supported those who looted the public money,” they asserted.

