TDP’s ‘Kanthi tho Kranthi’ protest on October 7

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The TDP has announced yet another protest ‘Kanthi tho Kranthi’ against the ‘illegal’ arrest of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) case.TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh, who met Naidu in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison on Friday after returning from New Delhi, appealed to the people across the State to switch off lights in their houses for five minutes at 7 pm on Saturday and come out holding candles and flashing mobile phone lights to express solidarity with Naidu.

Those who are on the move, shall blink the lights of their vehicles, he urged.After his return to the State late Thursday night, Lokesh went to Rajamahendravaram on Friday and met his mother Bhuvaneswari and wife Brahmani. They later met Naidu in the prison during Mulakat.

Emerging out after meeting the TDP supremo, Lokesh expressed confidence that Naidu would come out clean in the skill development case. “The CID has failed to prove its charges against Naidu. First, the CID alleged it was a `3,300 crore scam, and later it came down to `370 crore and now to `27 crore,’’ he pointed out.

Lokesh said he received a ‘love letter’ (notices) from the CID in New Delhi and he was ready to appear before the investigation agency at Mangalagiri. “The YSRC government has put our leader behind the bars for the last 28 days by managing the systems. We will intensify the agitation against the illegal arrest of Naidu in all the 175 Assembly constituencies in the State. Naidu has directed us to continue the people’s movement and the agitation should be intensified in a peaceful manner. The TDP and Jana Sena will constitute a committee soon for better coordination between the two as part of an alliance,” he said.

Lokesh claimed that he did not try to get appointment of the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister during his stay in Delhi. However, a TDP delegation met the President and explained the injustice done to Naidu, he said.Ruling out the allegation that the Centre had a role in the arrest of Naidu, he said,” As a responsible person, I should not make such allegation.’’

Lokesh said they are worried over the safety of Naidu in the central prison. “We were told by the SP that they had received a threatening letter that Naxalites would attack the prison. We have received a report that a drone was flying on the central prison,’’ he said.Recalling that Naidu fought against the Naxalites for more than four decades, he warned the police that he would constitute a judicial inquiry against the officials who violated the law and harassed TDP cadres, and dismiss them from service once they come to power.

However, East Godavari district Police Superintendent P Jagadeesh told TNIE that they did not receive any threatening letter from any quarters.Rajamahendravaram Central Prison Superintendent Rahul also said they did not receive any threatening letter from Naxalites.

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The TDP has announced yet another protest ‘Kanthi tho Kranthi’ against the ‘illegal’ arrest of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) case.TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh, who met Naidu in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison on Friday after returning from New Delhi, appealed to the people across the State to switch off lights in their houses for five minutes at 7 pm on Saturday and come out holding candles and flashing mobile phone lights to express solidarity with Naidu. Those who are on the move, shall blink the lights of their vehicles, he urged.After his return to the State late Thursday night, Lokesh went to Rajamahendravaram on Friday and met his mother Bhuvaneswari and wife Brahmani. They later met Naidu in the prison during Mulakat. Emerging out after meeting the TDP supremo, Lokesh expressed confidence that Naidu would come out clean in the skill development case. “The CID has failed to prove its charges against Naidu. First, the CID alleged it was a `3,300 crore scam, and later it came down to `370 crore and now to `27 crore,’’ he pointed out.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Lokesh said he received a ‘love letter’ (notices) from the CID in New Delhi and he was ready to appear before the investigation agency at Mangalagiri. “The YSRC government has put our leader behind the bars for the last 28 days by managing the systems. We will intensify the agitation against the illegal arrest of Naidu in all the 175 Assembly constituencies in the State. Naidu has directed us to continue the people’s movement and the agitation should be intensified in a peaceful manner. The TDP and Jana Sena will constitute a committee soon for better coordination between the two as part of an alliance,” he said. Lokesh claimed that he did not try to get appointment of the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister during his stay in Delhi. However, a TDP delegation met the President and explained the injustice done to Naidu, he said.Ruling out the allegation that the Centre had a role in the arrest of Naidu, he said,” As a responsible person, I should not make such allegation.’’ Lokesh said they are worried over the safety of Naidu in the central prison. “We were told by the SP that they had received a threatening letter that Naxalites would attack the prison. We have received a report that a drone was flying on the central prison,’’ he said.Recalling that Naidu fought against the Naxalites for more than four decades, he warned the police that he would constitute a judicial inquiry against the officials who violated the law and harassed TDP cadres, and dismiss them from service once they come to power. However, East Godavari district Police Superintendent P Jagadeesh told TNIE that they did not receive any threatening letter from any quarters.Rajamahendravaram Central Prison Superintendent Rahul also said they did not receive any threatening letter from Naxalites.