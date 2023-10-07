TDP’s protests against Naidu’s arrest meant to mislead people: Sajjala

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Government Advisor (Public Affairs) and YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy took potshots at the TDP for the protests being organised by it to garner people’s support for N Chandrababu Naidu, who was arrested in the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) case.

“First, they took up ‘Motha Mogiddam’ and went round the town beating drums and blowing whistles. Tomorrow, they are taking up ‘Kanthi tho Kranthi.’ protest. All these programmes are to hoodwink people and mislead them from the facts in the skill scam,’’ Sajjala said, and wondered as to how the TDP could take up such protests, when its leader was arrested in a corruption case.

Sajjala alleged that the TDP tried to create an impression that Naidu was illegally arrested in the skill development case by taking up a mass movement or an agitation. “There is evidence to prove that Naidu indulged in corruption. If Naidu has not done anything wrong, why is the TDP unable to answer our questions? The CID has all the evidence, which can be presented before the court in the skill scam,’’ Sajjala asserted.

A private individual was given four posts in the previous government and Naidu’s signature was found at 13 places in the entire case. Sajjala said the TDP had now brought the issue of electoral bonds to mislead the entire episode. “We have clear information that Rs 27 crore deposited in the TDP accounts is in the form of cash and not as electoral bonds,’’ he averred.

Naidu’s guilt was proved as he tried to hide the corruption in the APSSDC even as the GST Department had brought the scam into light when he was the Chief Minister. “During the tenure of YS Rajasekhara Reddy as the CM, when there were allegations of scam in Volkswagen deal, he immediately ordered a CBI investigation and could bring back Rs 8 crore to the State exchequer,’’ Sajjala reminded.

